Dawson Community College, Miles Community College to showcase Athletic HOF inductions

(Editor's note: DCC/MCC Athletics releases)

GLENDIVE/MILES CITY - Dawson Community College and Miles Community College have announced upcoming dates for their respective Athletic Hall of Fame inductions.

DCC will honor its third Hall of Fame Class this weekend, January 29-30.

Former Montana Tech football coach, athletic director and Montana sports personality, Bob Green, will be the Master of Ceremonies for the weekend. Long-time Administrator Paul Fasting; Cross-Country/Track star Clifford Albert Foote; Basketball Coach Dennis Perryman; and Coach Perryman’s 1970-1971 men’s basketball team will be honored at a banquet on January 29th and again during a home basketball game on January 30th.

There are limited tickets still available for the banquet on January 29th. Anyone interested can do so online at: https://dawsonbucs.com/sports/hof/2021-22/Hall_of_Fame_Banquet_Tickets_2022 [r20.rs6.net]

Fans can be a part of honoring these great Buccaneer Legends. Your tax-deductible financial contribution will help to offset the costs of the banquet, travel and other costs associated with our Hall of Fame Weekend. To donate, you can click here: https://dawsonbucs.com/sports/hof/donate [r20.rs6.net]

On Sunday, January 30, the Lady Bucs will be taking on the Thunderbirds from United Tribes Technical College at 2:00 pm and the Bucs will play UTTC around 4:00 pm at the Toepke Center on the campus of DCC. The special ceremony to honor the new Hall of Fame inductees will take place between games.

Fasting spent 27 years at DCC and used his different roles as a way to influence and impact Buccaneer Athletics in many different ways, including beginning the baseball and softball programs in 1997. Foote ran for the Buccaneers from 1967-1969, winning the Mon-Dak Conference Cross Country Championship twice and leading the Buccaneers to the conference and region championships in 1967 and the region championship again in 1968. Foote was 1st in every Mon-Dak and Region XIII race he ran in while he competed for Dawson. Perryman spent 13 years as the men’s basketball coach at Dawson Community College and compiled an overall record of 230-142, leading the Bucs to five Mon-Dak Conference Championships, three Empire Conference Championships, three Sub-Region Championships, and two Region Championships. He was named Mon-Dak Conference Coach of the Year four times. The 1970-1971 men’s basketball team had a 28-8 record, including a 19-1 mark at home and the Bucs led the nation in scoring at almost 100 points per game, and averaging 1,650 fans per game. They broke 16 team and individual records at DCC including wins in a season (28), consecutive wins (10), consecutive home wins (15), total points in a season (3577), scoring average (99.2 ppg), total free throws made (674), total number of field goals made (1451) and total rebounds (1882).

For more information on the Dawson Community College Athletic Hall of Fame, contact Joe Peterson at 406-377-9459 or jpeterson@dawson.edu.

Meantime, MCC will be holding its First Interstate Athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet on Saturday, February 19.

This year's event will include a social hour, dinner, and hall of fame induction ceremony. After the very first hall of fame held in 2019, this regularly scheduled banquet was not held during 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and other COVID-19 restrictions but will continue to be an annual event on the MCC campus.

The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. with a no-host social hour and dinner at 7 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony. Montana radio personality Rocky Erickson of Rocky Erickson Sports will emcee the event. The inductees will also be introduced during halftime at the MCC Pioneer Women's Basketball game against Dawson Community College on Sunday, February 20 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $30.00 per person and can be purchased from MCC Athletic Director Jerry Olson at 406-351-9761, olsonj@milescc.edu, or by stopping by the MCC Campus. Tickets must be purchased by February 12.

This year's Hall of Fame class includes former Miles Community College athletes Mike Geer (Men's Basketball 1981-83), Scott Breding (Rodeo 1980-82), Kody Kennedy (Baseball 2007-09), and Jaimie Anderson Wichman (Women's Basketball 1995-97).

Miles Community College would like to invite the community to come out and support the recognition of these remarkable athletes and coaches. For more information about the event or Hall of Fame inductees, please contact Jerry Olson at 406-351-9761 or olsonj@milescc.edu.