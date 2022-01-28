Dawson Community College men run record to 19-4

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - The Dawson Community College basketball men showed no signs of being tired on the second night of a back to back as they beat the Bismarck State Mystics 113-57 at the Toepke Center on the campus of Dawson Community College. They improved their record to 19-4 overall and 11-3 in the league.

The Bucs defense forced 27 turnovers, held BSC to 1 for 20 shooting from the 3-point line, and only allowed the Mystics to shoot 33.8% from the field for the game.

“Our guys had the right mentality tonight,” said Coach Joe Peterson. “We played lock-down defense and never let them get going. Great defense leads to transition opportunities and that makes for a lot of good looks and highlights. It was a lot of fun!”

Dawson held the visiting Mystics to six points in the first 11 minutes of the game to jump out to a 28-6 lead. Bismarck never got closer than twenty points as Dawson kept building on their lead, eventually growing it to a thirty point advantage heading into the break 55-25. The home team shot 64% from the field and held BSC to 29.7% shooting in the first half. The Bucs two big guys, Kennedy Brown and DeAngelo Horn combined to go 14-15 from the field, scoring 15 points and 16 points respectively.

The second half didn’t get any better for Bismarck as Reggie Martin made two 3-pointers in the first two minutes. Similar to the first half, Dawson held the Mystics to only 8 points in the first ten minutes of the second half to get up 86-33 halfway through. Their largest lead was a 64 point advantage with four minutes left.

Dawson finished the game shooting 54% from the field, 50% from the 3-point line (16-32) and 83% from the free throw line. Ten people got in the scoring column for Dawson and five guys reached double figures. Horn led the Bucs in scoring for the second game in a row with 20 points on perfect 10-10 shooting and had 8 rebounds. Brown had 21 points and 9 rebounds. Joe Mpoyo scored 15 points on 5-7 shooting from 3 and Aidan Fishell scored 14 points and dished out 5 assists. Martin rounded out the Bucs in double digits and had a great all-around game with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals.

The Mystics were led by Jayden Bernard with 12 points.

Dawson will host United Tribes Technical College on Sunday, January 30 in its Hall of Fame Game.

