Dawson Community College men return to Region XIII title game

WAHPETON, ND - The Dawson Community College basketball men edged Lake Region State 76-72 in Sunday's Region 13 Tournament semifinals earning a championship berth for the sixth time in eight years.

DCC jumped out to an early 10 point lead in the first two minutes behind the hot scoring from Michael Jok, but then two minutes later LRSC worked their way back to tie the game at 10. Dawson held the Royals to two points in the final 7:36 of the half, finishing with a 15-2 run that was capped by a full court heave from Jok to Jalen Tot who lofted a 15 foot running bank shot at the buzzer to give the Bucs a 15 point lead. Dawson forced 16 first half turnovers, scoring 16 points off those turnovers.

Lake Region chipped away at the lead in the 2nd half by shooting 61% from the field and getting to the free throw line 17 times. Anthony Davis scored on a drive and then converted a traditional 3-point play to give Lake Region their first lead of the game 64-63 with five minutes left. DeAngelo Horn made a free throw to tie it up, but then Carson Henningsgard made his 4th 3-pointer to give Lake Region a three point advantage. Then Jalen and Jajuan Tot scored back to back baskets to put Dawson back on top. Clarence Daniels answered for the Royals to put them back up again. Jajuan Tot scored on the next possession to reclaim the lead for Dawson and they never relinquished the lead after that. Jok scored on a mid-range jumper and Horn made a big basket inside to give the Bucs a 74-70 lead. Jok made two clutch free throws and Jalen Tot drew a charge in the closing seconds to secure the win and a birth in the Region 13 Championship Game. Dawson forced 28 turnovers in the game.

"Our guys showed a lot of composure tonight. We controlled most of the game, but when they made their run and took the lead, I thought we re-focused quickly and locked down defensively," commented Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. "There was no panic. We dug our heels on defense and executed well on offense. We are looking forward to the championship game!"

Dawson was led by MIke Jok who scored 18 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Jalen Tot contributed 10 points and Kennedy Brown had a solid night with 9 points and 8 rebounds.

The Royals got a great effort from Clarence Daniels as he finished with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds. Carson Henningsgard contributed 16 points with 4 made 3 pointers and Anthony Davis chipped in 14 points.

In the other semifinal game, #20 ranked North Dakota State College of Science beat Bismarck State 87-77 for their 30th win of the year. NDSCS had 5 players in double figures led by Khari Broadway with 23 points and Connor Hollenbeck who scored 18 points.

No. 2 seeded Dawson 26-5 (18-4) will face top-seeded NDSCS 30-1 (21-1) in Monday's championship at 8:30 p.m. MST.