Dawson Community College inks Frenchtown catcher

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College head softball coach Tami Lagmay has announced the newest addition to her 2022 recruiting class, catcher Toni Beatty from Frenchtown High School who signed her official NJCAA national letter of intent.

"Toni is an All-State and Conference player that will be an asset to our program. She has also been Academic All-State all four years," Lagmay said. "She is coached very well and just won the State A Championship a few weeks ago. She was a huge factor by hitting a grand-slam in the top of the sixth to give her team the momentum to win the state championship. Toni will fit our culture here at DCC very well and will be successful on the field and in the classroom.”

“I picked Dawson because it felt like one big family," Beatty said. "The second I walked through the doors I was greeted with a smile. Everyone was so kind and I could tell they all had my best interest in mind. When I was there, I could tell I wasn’t a student, but I was member of the Buccaneer family.”

