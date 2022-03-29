Dawson Community College inks Australian G/F

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College head women's basketball coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. has announced his second signing of the 2022 recruiting class with Shannon Burton of Maitland, Australia.

Lagmay commented, “We are hoping Shannon will provide a huge impact in our program next season. She definitely has shown skills where she can get to the rim at will and also convert her free throws. Her stats show that she can produce some real solid numbers. I like her aggression on both ends of the court, where she fits into the gritty style we play. Shannon doesn’t shy away from physicality and her mentality is to dominate.”

The 5’9 guard/forward graduated from Hunter Valley Grammar School. In high school, Shannon received the MVP of the Open Girls Team, Leadership & Spirit Representative Sports Award, and Honors Award in the Association of Independent Schools Open Girls Team. She has been playing for her youth national team since 2016. In 2018, Shannon was voted Maitland Mustangs Junior Female Player of the Year.

In 2021, Shannon averaged 16 points per game while playing for the Waratah 1 Youth League Women (U23’s). She ranked 3rd in the league for total points, 2nd in total 2 pointers made, and 1st in the league in total free throws made. After the season, she was nominated for Offensive Player of the Year for the Waratah 1 Youth Women’s League and was named MVP for the Maitland Mustangs Youth League Women.

Shannon is an all-around athletic individual. She has experience participating in the organized sports of swimming, touch football, volleyball and rugby.

Shannon explained why she signed with Dawson, ““I have chosen Dawson Community College because I feel that it is the best fit for me. The women’s program appealed to me, as did Coach Romeo, for the opportunity to play and further develop my game and hopefully create pathways for me to continue my basketball career. I am very grateful and excited for the challenges and the experiences that I will encounter in this next chapter”.

Director Richard Bolaffi of New Zealand and Australian Scouting Service added his comments, “Shannon is a respectful, focused, talented, highly-coachable athlete that has an amazing work ethic, rivaled by few. Coming from a stable environment, family support has been the key to Shannon’s success. On this journey, we had received many scholarship offers for Shannon and it wasn’t until we spoke to Coach Lagmay and found a strategic fit for Dawson & Shannon. We have had numerous discussions with Coach Lagmay over a few months and we very impressed with his work ethic, program structure and vision for Dawson and Shannon. Coach Lagmay has an impressive record and is well known in the college system and we look forward to developing a long, good working relationship with him and Dawson Community College. We especially look forward to working with Coach Lagmay to further Shannon’s career to the next level.”

Bolaffi continued on her playing ability, “Shannon Burton is an outstanding versatile athletic player that can play positions 1 to 5 and in the highest league for her age in Australia. She commenced playing as a point guard and progressed to her preferred position as a wing in her current U23 youth league team, but given her height and versatility, Shannon has been successful due to her adaptability of playing all positions including the post.”

