Dawson Community College basketball teams swept in North Dakota

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - The Dawson Community College basketball men dropped their second straight game on the road to the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats 80-76 Sunday afternoon. DCC's women were outscored 26-8 in the third quarter before falling 80-64.

The men's match-up showcased the top two teams in the Mon-Dak Conference. Both came into the game with only one loss in conference, but it was the Wildcats who used efficient shooting to come out victorious and take sole possession of first place. NDSCS shot exactly 50% (14-28) from the field in both halves and 40% from 3-point range. On the other side, Dawson only shot 39% from the field and 26% from 3-point range. The visitors stayed in the game by forcing 19 turnovers and converting them into 23 points; while also grabbing 20 offensive rebounds and converting them into 25 points.

“We did a poor job of staying in front of the ball and keeping them out of the paint today; and then let their shooters get free for too many open looks,” explained Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. “They got higher quality shots than we did and that was the difference. I was proud that we fought to the end. We attacked the offensive glass hard and we forced 19 turnovers, but we have to get better shots to beat good teams.”

Dawson scored the first five points of the game, but their 10 day layoff made them look a little rusty early on as the Wildcats jumped out to a 25-12 lead halfway through the opening frame. Dawson fought back and eventually tied it up at 33 at the end of the half on a 3-pointer by Jalen Tot.

As the 2nd half started, NDSCS came out strong and pushed it to double digits and Dawson struggled to get back into it. The visitors kept fighting though and forced more turnovers and got to the free throw line 16 times in the 2nd half, converting 12. In the end, the hole they dug was too deep to get out of before the clock expired.

Reigning Conference MVP Khari Broadway had a game high 25 points on 9-12 shooting for NDSCS. Logan Jedwabny contributed 18 points on five 3-pointers. Dawson was led by Cordell Stinson’s 14 points and 7 rebounds. Michael Jok added 11 points and Reggie Martin had 10. Jalen Tot and Kennedy Brown tallied 9 points each.

North Dakota State College of Science climbed to 17-1 on the season and 8-1 in conference. Dawson drops to 14-3 overall and 6-2 in conference. Dawson will play at United Tribes Technical College on Monday night while NDSCS hosts Miles Community College.

Dawson's women scored 18 points off turnovers to ND Science’s 12. The Lady Bucs prevailed on 2nd chance points beating ND Science 11-6. Dawson also outscored the home bench 30-9. But it was the 3 point attack that kept DCC at bay with the Lady Wildcats scoring 39 points from beyond the arc.

“There are no excuses as to why we didn’t win that game tonight. We were productive in almost every category, except for the object of the game, which is putting the ball in the basket. Science has consistent high scorers with very high percentages, and if we can’t make simple open shots, then it’s going to be difficult getting into the win column,” said Dawson Coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. “We played so well in that first half. I was truly proud of them, especially since we had two starters out due to quarantine protocols. I think when we are fully loaded and suited, time will tell we are a different team as a whole.”

Ambah Kowcun of ND Science led the game with 26 points, along with 6 rebounds. The #1 scorer in the nation, Ivane Tensaie scored 24 points and had 7 assists. Arthel Massaquoi pumped in 10 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.

Dawson’s Brianna Bergum led the team with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, and had 2 steals. Olivia Williams was not far behind with 16 points of her own. Hailee Brandon had 10 points and 7 rebounds. Eva Kingston added 6 points, along with a team high of 5 assists and 4 steals.

The Lady Bucs continue their back to back road games with a visit to Bismarck, ND where they play United Tribes Technical College on Monday at 5:30 pm CST.

