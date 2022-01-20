Dakota College at Bottineau sweeps Miles Community College Wednesday

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

MILES CITY - The Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks scored 31 third quarter points to pull way from a 27-27 halftime tie and beat the Miles Community College basketball women 74-55 Wednesday night in Miles City. The Lumberjacks came out of the locker room clicking on all cylinders hitting 20-32 (63%) from the field that included 7-16 (44%) from the 3-point line to pull away.

The Lumberjacks had 4 players hit double figures in the game led by Maria Moore with a near triple double that included 15 points (5-17 FG, 5-12 3's), 8 assists, and 8 rebounds. The interior was dominated by Alyssa St. Pierre (6-8 FG, 0-2 3's, 2-2 FT) and a team high 9 rebounds and Jacie Hall (6-9 FG, 0-1 3's, 2-2 FT) with 14 points. Trinity Goggles was hot off the bench with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3's).

The Pioneers were led by newcome Ella Paleea-Cook (Melbourne, Australia) who came off the bench to score 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3's, 1-1 FT). Angelina Dimasi (Warooni, Australia) chipped in 12 points (3-6 FG, 6-8 FT).

The Pioneers are now 1-10 in MonDak Conference play and 3-17 overall. They will host Williston State on Thursday night at 5:30 PM. The Lumberjacks moved to 6-5 in MonDak play and 13-6 overall.

Meantime, the Lumberjack men scorched the nets for 11 3-pointers in the 1st half and 16 for the game enroute to a 90-71 win over the Pioneers in Miles City.

DeAngelo Bell (Kansas City, KS) had the hot hand in the first half hitting for 22 points (8-9 FG, 5-6 3's) to propel the Lumberjacks to a 50-27 halftime lead. The Pioneers would cut the lead to 10 points in the 2nd half but could not get any closer as the Lumberjacks pulled away down the stretch. Bell finished the game with 33 points (12-19 FG, 5-10 3's, 4-5 FT) and dished out 5 assists. Deron McDaniel (Kansas City, MO) added 24 points (7-21 FG, 6-14 3's, 4-4 FT) to go along with 7 rebounds and Surafel Berhanie (Sioux Falls, SD) added 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3's) and 6 rebounds.

The Pioneers were led by Ray Daniels (Las Vegas, NV) with 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3's, 2-2 FT) and 7 rebounds. Blessing Adesipe (Houston, TX) added 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3's, 4-6 FT) and a team high 10 rebounds. Tvon Jones (Philadelphia, PA) had 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3's, 1-2 FT) off the bench.

The Lumberjacks are now 3-8 in MonDak Conference play and 10-9 overall. The Pioneers fell to 2-9 in MonDak play, 5-15 overall, and will host Williston State on Thursday night at 7:30 PM.

