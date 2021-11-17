Dad Surprises Daughter’s Stepdad In Sweetest Way At Her Wedding

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Kelsey Griffith’s recent wedding had all the trappings of a traditional ceremony. She wore white and held a floral bouquet as she walked up the aisle toward her emotional groom, holding onto the arm of her father. But things took a unique turn from there.

During their walk down the aisle, the bride’s dad, Jerry, stopped abruptly and turned to a man standing to their left. It was Griffith’s stepfather, Andy.

With a gentle tug on his arm, Jerry pulled a surprised Andy next to the bride and invited him to make their pair a trio. Griffith linked arms with both men, a big smile on her face, and the group proceeded toward the altar.

Take a look below at the priceless moment, which was posted to TikTok by the bride herself.

“My dad surprised my stepdad by including him in our walk down the aisle,” Griffith commented on the touching video, which has nearly 6 million views, more than 1 million likes, 14,000 comments and 10,000 shares since being posted on Sept. 30.

The comments were awash with praise for the unselfish gesture by Griffith’s dad in sharing that important father-daughter moment and about the reaction of her stepfather.

“Being a stepdad, I know how important that was for him. I love this!” said poster BWTXDRIVER.

Another view of the moment, taken by the videographer that shot the event, shows the two dads and bride from the front, while also giving a view of the groom and maid of honor, both of whom were in tears.

@griffithk5 Reply to @meaganbylski a different perspective from our amazing videographer @maxbernardweddingvideos â¬ original sound – GriffithK5

Griffith also shared photos and an extended video of the moment on her Instagram account and told the Dothan Eagle that “it showed how a family can be blended and still work.”

You can see Andy wipe away his own tear as he helps his stepdaughter to the altar.

“Such a special moment from our wedding day,” Griffith said in the Instagram caption. “My dad surprised my stepdad by asking him to join us in our walk down the aisle. We had kept it a secret until the ceremony, so everyone was surprised when we included him.”

The move was a tribute to how long her stepdad has been a part of her life, going back to her childhood.

“My stepdad, Andy, has helped raise me since I was nine years old, so he deserved a little moment of recognition on our wedding day,” Griffith wrote on Instagram. “It was an incredibly sweet and humble gesture to include him and I’m beyond proud of my dad for doing so.”

The bride, a professional photographer herself, shared some of her bridal portraits on her own photography Facebook page as well. The pictures show a young woman who looks thrilled to be taking that big step — and one who will stop at nothing to get the perfect pose!

The wedding took place on May 1 at Camelot Manor near Birmingham, Alabama. Like many weddings from the past couple years, Griffith faced multiple postponements and changes due to the pandemic. And based on the wedding video, there was a great reception after that touching ceremony.

Congrats to the happy couple and thanks for letting us share in such a sweet moment that they’ll never forget.

