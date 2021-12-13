Current Events: The future of the Missoulian building (VIDEO)

MISSOULA — This edition of Current Events with Martin Kidston of the Missoula Current takes an in-depth look at the controversy surrounding the sale of the Missoulian property as well as what's going on with low-income housing in the area.

WGM Group, the engineering company behind the development of the Missoulian building recently stepped back from the project and canceled a meeting meant to bridge issues brought forward in the community. The group is citing comments made by one of the developers.

The plans for the premier property along the Clark Fork and the Hip Strip included riverfront restaurants, retail, and apartment complexes and condos. But controversy arose when one of the investors, Aaron Wagner, shared offensive comments with Missoula residents online after they criticized the development.

Watch the video above for more on this story.