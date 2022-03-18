Crews quickly douse Missoula mobile home fire

MISSOULA — Crews battled an early morning mobile home fire in Missoula.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) was called to the 2300 block of Kack Street shortly before 2:45 a.m.

The blaze apparently began on the front porch before moving inside the home.

MRFD Battalion Chief Ron Lubke says firefighters were able to knock down the bulk of the flames in about 10 minutes.

The mobile home suffered smoke and water damage while a neighboring home suffered exterior heat damage.

The residence where the fire began was not occupied at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Lubke says the cause of the fire is still under investigation and a damage estimate is not yet available.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Emergency Services and NorthWestern Energy also responded to the scene.

