In the spirit of the season, Jeff Ewelt brought some of his creepy friends to the Q2 Studio on Wednesday to share the news about the return of Boo at the Zoo happening this Saturday.

For more information about the event go to the ZooMontana website.

And don't miss the videos below of Jeff and his creepy friends:

ZooMontana Creepy Crawlies on Montana This Morning Part I

ZooMontana Creepy Crawlies on Montana This Morning Part II

Q2 News