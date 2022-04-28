Creech, Hansen earn softball honors for Dawson Community College

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College has produced the most recent pair of Mon-Dak Softball Player of the Week awards, with Deven Creech and Bailey Hansen earning honors.

Creech, during an 8-0 winning stretch defeating Miles Community College and Williston State College, caused chaos at the plate reaching safely on more than half her at-bats while adding 6 long-balls and 18 RBIs. The pitcher/first baseman who hails from Billings West currently holds a .524 average.

Hansen is a freshman DP/first baseman from from Riverton, Utah.

During a 6-0 week for the Buccaneers, she was 12/20 (.600%), SLG 1.500, and OPS 2.152 at the plate. Her offensive line included 3 doubles, 5 homeruns, 10 RBI's, and 12 runs scored.

Dawson plays North Dakota State College of Science Thursday and Friday at 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm. Those games will most likely decide who will be crowned conference champions. Dawson sits #1 in conference with an undefeated 16-0 record.