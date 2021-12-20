Connor Murnion all-around cowboy winner at Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo

BILLINGS - Connor Murnion wrapped up all-around cowboy honors with nearly $4,000 while Cole Reiner, Logan Hay and Blaine Beaty won their individual events Saturday at the Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo in Billings.

After the rodeo was canceled last December due to the coronavirus, Saturday marked the first time that money won at Chase Hawks counted towards the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with a total purse of $75,000.

The event has always been such a lucrative one-head stop that it has attracted several of the world's top cowboys who arrive after competing at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Saturday was no different with entries from Spencer and Rusty Wright, bareback riders Richmond Champion and Orin Larsen, saddle bronc riders Mitch Pollock, Sage Newman, Logan Hay, and Dawson Hay and bull riders Ruger Piva and Josh Frost.

Ticket and merchandise proceeds benefit the Chase Hawks Memorial Association each year, which provides grants to Billings area families in need.

Results: 2021 Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo

Saturday - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $3,920, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. Cole Reiner, 88, $8,535; 2. Orin Larsen, 87.5, $6,544; 3. Ty Breuer, 87, $4,837; 4. Cole Franks, 85.5, $3,130; 5. Austin Foss, 85, $1,992; 6. (tie) Richmond Champion and Wyatt Denny, 84.5, $1,280 each; 8. Zachariah Phillips, 82.5, $854.

Saddle bronc: 1. Logan Hay, 87, $8,490; 2. (tie) Leon Fountain and Ben Andersen, 85, $5,660 each; 4. Layton Green, 84, $3,113; 5. (tie) Rusty Wright, Kole Ashbacher and Zeke Thurston, 83.5, $1,509 each; 8. Dawson Hay, 83, $849.

Bull riding: 1. Blaine Beaty, 87, $8,400; 2. Jordan Hansen, 86.5, $6,440; 3. (tie) Connor Murnion and Rylan Wright, 84, $3,920 each; 5. Brady Portenier, 81.5, $1,960; 6. Josh Frost, 80.5, $1,400; 7. Jared Parsonage, 79, $1,120; 8. Cole Fischer, 75, $840.

