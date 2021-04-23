Congress ready to push police reform laws forward

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are looking ahead and ready to push forward police reform laws following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

The impact of that verdict quickly reached Capitol Hill. Lawmakers led by Black members of Congress are pushing for tangible reform.

That includes an effort from Republican Sen. Tim Scott.

Scott says lawmakers from both sides have made progress on negotiations and he expects talks with Democrats to wrap up in the next two weeks.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed those calls for action.

"The Senate will continue to work that work as we strive to ensure that George Floyd's tragic death will not be in vain," said Sen. Schumer. "We will not rest until the Senate passes strong legislation to end the systemic bias in law enforcement."

This story was originally published by Alex Livingston and Simon Kaufman at Newsy.

