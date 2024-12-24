Super Seniors: Billings couple fights poverty in Africa

BILLINGS - Tom and Jean Jacques had been looking for a way to get involved in service when they heard about AIDSpirit USA, a grassroots organization that was formed here in Billings.

Less than two months later, they were on a plane to the African nation of Uganda for what they thought would be a one-time trip.

“We got there, and we were surrounded by children and poverty and things we had never seen before, but we found we could make a difference there,” Jean remembers.

Uganda is one of the poorest nations in the world—it was also devastated by the HIV/AIDS crisis—leaving behind millions of orphaned children.

“They had 19 children living on a concrete floor and so we came back and decided to see if we could raise some money to build a house. We ended up raising enough to buy the land and build a house for them, a very nice home, and most of these children had never been in an actual house,” said Tom.

That was in 2009 and the Jaques have returned every year since then, raising money and coordinating volunteers to go along. They don’t proselytize or engage in politics. They just want to help.

“So we take kids that have been abandoned and abused or orphaned and we give them a home. We give them support and food and we find a sponsor. And most of our sponsors are from Billings,” Jean said. “We do water wells. We do medical treatments for children with sickle cell amenia. We provide reading glasses and clothing just all kinds of projects."

They already looking forward to their next trip there this coming May and have big plans to build a permaculture farm.

“It will be the project that will help us get sustainable,” Tom said.

“Our goal is to get them independent,” Jean said.

They also find sponsors to help children be able to go to school, something that gives them a better chance in life.

“And the kids go to school, and they thrive. It’s been amazing. We have graduated 25 students from college,” Jean said. “They have a chance. These kids have a chance, and they are going to make a difference in Uganda.”

Many of those children have become like family to the couple.

“She’s Mama Jean. They just call me Papa,” Tom said.

“These are kids we hug and touch and love. They love us back. It’s real,” Jean said.

An effort that is changing lives for the better, and not just those who live in Africa.

The Jacques say it has also made a big difference for them.

“But it’s been the best thing that has ever happened to us. It changed our lives,” Jean said.

“When we go, we know for certain we have made a difference in this world," Tom added.

If you would like to learn more about AIDSpirit USA and how you can get involved, click on their website: https://www.aidspirit.org/