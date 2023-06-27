Super Senior: Perry Scheidecker passes on love of music

Music is something that has been a part of Perry Scheidecker’s life for a long time—whether playing in the band or helping introduce others to it at his job at Eckroth Music in Billings.

“It’s a fun job when we are helping kids get into music,” he says.

It’s a job he’s had for 31 years, coming after a career as school band and music teacher.

“Seeing kids and supporting parents getting their kids going in music because of all the opportunities it gives them,” he says.

It’s certainly given him some opportunities. Scheidecker spent 26 years playing French horn for the Billings Symphony. It’s one of several instruments he plays. You can also find him in the Alte Kameraden Band of Red Lodge—a group of accomplished musicians, including some who have been playing together since the 1960s.

“Just get together have fun and it’s something we can still do—entertain,” Scheidecker said.

He still gives lessons on the French horn and has seen many of his students advance in their music careers.

“He has a way of working with people and setting kids at ease. And a lot of times setting the parents at ease too, and that’s a real blessing here,” says Dr. Mary Ann Jacobson, a co-worker who played with Scheidecker for years with the Billings Symphony.

He says the thing he is most proud of is seeing his grandkids develop an interest in appreciation in music.

Now past the age of 80, Scheidecker still enjoys his job but does have plans to eventually slow down a bit.

“I’m not going to use the word retire. I’m going to cut way back on the work schedule. But still being able to keep playing—having fun—enjoying,” he says.

