For years, McDonalds proudly displayed “billions and billions” served on its signs. Mary Sickle may have not hit the billions, but by her calculations, she is up to around one million when it comes to the number of meals she has made for seniors in our community.

Watch Mary at work below:

Super Senior: Mary Sickle is the meal maker for area seniors

She’s been cooking for a long time.

“For 40 years,” she says.

Mary is the head cook, site coordinator and Meals on Wheels coordinator at the Laurel Senior Citizens center.

“What’s my favorite thing about? I just get to cook different things—things that I don’t cook at home,” she says.

She’s done a lot of cooking in the four decades that she has been making meals for seniors.

Mary estimates she has probably made a million meals during that time.

“A lot of dirty dishes,” she laughs. “For Thanksgiving, I’d cook for a thousand people between Laurel and Billings.”

MTN News photos Mary Sickle

But for many of those who make their way to the Laurel Senior Citizen Center on a regular basis, it’s not only about the good food.

“She is very positive with the group that comes in here. And she calls everybody by name and that’s important,” says Merilyn Davis.

“I’ve known Mary since we were kids, and she has grown into this community and she has done a lot for this community,” says Brenda Royer.

MTN News photos Mary Sickle

Mary was honored earlier this month by Allies in Aging with the “Living Legacy Award” for her many years of service of making sure others have a warm meal.

“Can you imagine cooking that many meals and the number of lives that she has touched is probably immeasurable. She cooks and that is part of it but really, it’s that connection with so many older adults,” says Erika Purington, executive director for Allies in Aging.

“I was able to help a lot of them. I helped them whenever I could. They are all my friends,” Mary says.

Click here to nominate someone for Q2’s Super Senior segment.