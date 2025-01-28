Super Senior: Major Dan Miller is a mainstay of Billings radio

On Saturday mornings, you will find Major Dan Miller behind the microphone. It’s a place where he has spent a lot of time over the years.

Miller is now 92 years old but still looks forward to his shift playing the oldies on the radio every weekend on Mojo 92.5 in Billings.

“I had a stroke about two years ago. I can still drive, but there’s some things I can’t do. But my yacker and my brain still work and that’s what you need here,” Miller says with a smile.

The Montana Hall of Fame broadcaster’s career has spanned over seven decades. He got his first job in 1958 when put an advertisement in Broadcasting Magazine looking for work. KOOK radio in Billings hired him sight unseen.

“He sent me a telegram and the salary was in there. I started at 48 hours a week and $325 a month. That’s the way it was. Big money,” Miller laughs.

While training for his new job with another legendary Billings broadcaster, Vic Miller, who shares the same last name but is no relation--- a tornado struck.

“The second night we were on the air a tornado went through Billings. That would have been June or July of ’58 and it took out everything. Believe it or not the only thing left on the air was KOOK radio. We stayed on the air through it all,” he says.

Miller would soon move to the morning show and KOOK would move to the top of the ratings after changing to a Top 40 format—a position the station would hold for years.

“They called it the KOOK good guys,” he says.

Miller did serve in the Army before beginning his broadcasting career, but the nickname “Major Dan” came from a radio promotion.

The name stuck and helped him to become one of the most well-known radio personalities Billings has ever had.

“It did its thing and it was unique and you could get local people involved and they enjoyed it because you were their next-door neighbor. I mean the people that lived next to me on Clark Avenue—half the neighborhood listened to me on the radio every morning,” he says.

These days Major Dan says he is content doing one shift a week on the air. It’s something he still looks forward to.

“Just being able to say whatever I want. I still select my music, and I select who I want on the air. I like my freedom to do what I want to do,” he says.

A radio legend still going strong and still have fun doing a job he loves.

