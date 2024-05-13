Super Senior: Larry Sherwood can't wait to compete in the Special Olympics

The Special Olympics Summer Games take place this week in Billings, and no one is more excited about that than this week’s Super Senior.

At the age of 76, Larry Sherwood is one of the oldest athletes competing, and he can hardly wait for the games to get underway.

“Yeah, yeah,” he says when asked if he’s looking forward to the competition.

Sherwood has been competing in the Special Olympics for decades.

“He is our oldest resident, and he is by far the most active out there. He is up for any type of thing. He loves participating in the Special Olympics,” says Katy Rausch, with Residential Support Services.

When asked what his favorite sport to compete in is, Larry says “walk, walk, walk.”

Q2 News Larry Sherwood

He likes the walking and says he also really likes bowling.

“He celebrates better than anybody. If he makes a basket, he will throw his arms up and celebrate so big and his smile. And when he is running track or walking, he will pretend like he is a train and get going,” says Kim Farley, with the Special Olympics Adult Program.

“Just the joy that he demonstrates when he participates makes our hearts just so happy,” Farley says.

Larry Sherwood, a Super Senior who exemplifies the spirit of the Special Olympics.

