Super Senior: Karen Frank is sold on her career in real estate

Helping people find the perfect home is Karen Frank’s passion. She’s been making a name for herself in real estate for more than three decades.

“Karen Frank is someone that epitomizes what it is to be a real estate agent,” says Dan Smith, one of the owners of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services-Floberg Realty in Billings.

If she’s not out showing a home, you’ll find the 85-year-old working hard in the office.

It’s a job she loves.

“It's so wonderful. I mean, it is making dreams come true and that may sound trite, but it is absolutely true,’ Frank says.

“She’s a steady rock of the office here. She’s here at eight in the morning until five most nights,” says co-owner Beth Smith. “She just has elegance and experience. That’s how I would describe Miss Karen. Everyone just loves her here.”

Before making the move to real estate, Frank spent more than a quarter of a century at the old Hart Albin department store in downtown. It’s a job she says she also loved.

She’s also been involved in the Billings community serving on too many boards to remember.

“Just getting to know people, getting to know something about them really helped me with my real estate career. When I got started,” she says.

Building relationships along with hard work and dedication have paid off for her.

“I've been to third generations with some of my clients. That's pretty nice,” she says.

“I tease a lot of the younger agents and say, listen, you're going to have to pick it up. Karen's out working you,” Dan Smith says. “She is just an amazing gal. She’s a pleasure.”

Frank says she is grateful for the opportunity and has no plans of retiring right now. She says she would like to keep working until she can’t.

“Jokingly I say, when my phone stops ringing, then I'll know it's time to stop. But it hasn't stopped ringing yet. So, that's a good thing, isn't it,” she laughs.

