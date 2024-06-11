Super Senior: Jim Southworth's cornhole league is a hit at Billings home

It’s an easy game to play and perfect for social situations. Those are two of the reasons why cornhole continues to grow in popularity.

It’s also caught on fast at Affinity of Billings Senior Living, where every Monday night, it is game on.

Every week a growing number of residents gather for a fun, yet competitive game of cornhole.

“It’s a phenomenon really,” says Jim Southworth.

The 94-year-old Southworth is the driving force behind the league. He even built the boards himself.

“I’m a carpenter by trade—or was,” he says. “I finally dug them out about two years ago and we have been playing ever since. Everybody is pretty happy about it.”

And that is quite evident from the cheering and laughter that can be heard as the beanbags hit the boards. The Monday night cornhole league is something many of these residents look forward to every week.

“I look forward to the fellowship mostly, and of course we like to win,” says resident Amy Younger.

“This is great. A lot of our ladies are hanging on to their walkers and they compete. And they are competitive, and they do a really good job. So, this game is just super for us. This is a lot of camaraderie, a lot of competitiveness, and everybody’s had a good time,” says Bill Beede, another resident of Affinity.

And that is the reason that Southworth decided to start this—for fun and fellowship.

“You don’t realize how important it is to take part in the activities. Some just sit there and do nothing, but think it is just good for everybody,” he says.

