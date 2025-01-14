Super Senior: Jim George traded badge for volunteer button

If it’s a day of the week that ends in “Y” there’s a good chance you will find Jim George out volunteering.

“It’s just me and the cat at home so I need to get out and meet people and do things,” he says.

“I think it keeps me going. Keeps my mind in good shape.”

On this day, he is headed out to deliver meals for Meals on Wheels.

“Most of the people that we serve here on Meals on Wheels, they can’t drive. They are pretty well committed to home, so it’s nice that we can stop and visit with them for a minute see how they are doing and check on them,” he says.

He’s been delivering meals to the homebound for the past 15 years.

“His friendliness. His interest in the participants. He’s a character. He’s fun,” says Stacy Seward, the assistant coordinator for the program.

George grew up in Eastern Montana. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and became police chief of Terry afterward. He then served 25 years as the sheriff of Dawson County.

“I liked getting out and helping people—making a difference,” he says.

He later moved to Billings.

George started getting serious about volunteering after he retired from his job as a Met Transit bus driver.

You will also find him manning the information booth at RiverStone Health, volunteering for St. Vincent Regional Hospital, and working with the Salvation Army to get hot meals out to those on the streets.

“There’s a big need especially in the wintertime when it’s cold outside. It makes it tough,” he says.

Some of the ways this tireless volunteer is making a difference in his community.

“It’s very satisfying to me because I feel like I’m helping out people making a contribution,” he says.

