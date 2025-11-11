Super Senior: Dr. Mackay Hull fixes teeth for those who can't afford it

For one retired dentist in Billings, hanging up the drill didn't mean giving up his calling. Every week, you’ll find Dr. Mackay Hull volunteering his time in the dental clinic at RiverStone Health.

Watch how Dr. Hull gives back:

Super Senior: Mackay Hull gives back for for every tooth he fixes

“Every person that I ever talk to says how lucky we are to have Dr. Hull. He comes in Tuesdays, and he helps so many people,” says dental clinic manager Gayle Young.

Hull spent 39 years in practice as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon before what turned out to be a very short retirement.

“Within four months, I was complaining that I missed patients, and my wife said, 'why don’t you go volunteer?' So I came down and asked if I could volunteer here, and they said absolutely,” he says.

MTN News photo Dr. Mackay Hull

That’s been almost 10 years ago, and Hull is still going strong and helping others.

“I do basically extractions and biopsies and remove small tumors in the mouth,” he says.

His personal record was 106 extractions in one day.

“He helps so many people that typically wouldn’t be able to afford to go to an oral surgeon. And if the patient can handle it here awake, he can take out just about any tooth, so the amount of people he helps is unreal,” says Young.

MTN News photo Dr. Mackay Hull

Hull and his family also know just how important the care that RiverStone provides can be.

“And they were fantastic taking care of my wife,” he says.

His wife, Elizabeth, became terminally ill and entered hospice care in 2023.

“I remember one of the hospice people, we were chatting one day, and they said 50 percent of our patients can’t pay and so it really stretches us, and I thought, I will give back to hospice,” Hull says.

And that’s exactly what he has done.

Hull has since given three major gifts totaling $50,000 and set up a $500,000 endowment to support Riverstone Health’s Hospice Program after he dies.

RiverStone holds its annual “Tree of Lights” ceremonial tree lighting this Thursday at 5 p.m. to remember those who have been lost, including Hull’s wife. He will also be honored for his generous donation of time and money.

“RiverStone Health Hospice is very grateful to Dr. Hull for his many years of service to our organization and for his generous support of our Hospice program,” said Anna Warburton, hospice clinical manager. “This gift will help us provide end-of-life care for everyone, regardless of their ability to pay and wherever they are living.”

