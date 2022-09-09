Yellowstone Art Museum hosting first big public event since the pandemic

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone Art Museum connects Montanans with the past and the present through various art exhibitions, and this weekend there’s a chance to take a piece of the museum home.

The YAM is hosting its first big public event since the pandemic called "THE NIGHT AT THE YELLOWSTONE ART MUSEUM" on Sept. 10.

"We will auction 24 works of art by 23 leading, regional artists who have contributed this work to support the efforts of the museum to really help us fund all of the great educational outreach that happens here at the YAM," said Jessica Ruhle, executive director at the YAM.

The event will have 100 participants for a dinner, dancing and bidding on the various available art pieces. Bidding is open to the public online as well and that portion opens Friday. Funds from the proceeds will be split between the artists and the YAM.

"We are splitting the proceeds with the artists who contributed, so there will be some of that profit that goes back to the artists themselves. That feels like a really important component, especially with our relationship with regional artists. And then all of the profits that come to the museum will support our ongoing exhibition programs, our outreach into the community, our education programs with audiences of all ages with K-12 through adults. So, it’ll really have a significant impact," added Rhule.

The display is open to the public and it's been generating buzz in the local art community and throughout the state as well.

"We’ve had quite a bit of interest in the pieces so far. A lot of people coming in and touring the exhibition in person. And also having the artworks available online helps them reach a wider demographic. We’ve had a lot of interest in all of them," said Molly Schiltz, special events coordinator at the YAM.

The art is region specific, with all of the artists being either from Montana, Wyoming, Idaho or Washington.

"Everyone has a connection here to this region. There are two artists that are based in Washington state. And then there are a couple of artists from neighboring states as well. Everyone is all here in this region. It's all folks that have really been celebrated for their work. Both as emerging artists and some really established artists there’s a nice range in terms of who’s included in the auction," said Ruhle.

It's a chance for collectors or enthusiasts to add to their collections while helping a good cause as well.

"These are really the celebrity artists from around the region. So, it’s a really exciting, tight-knit collection here and it’s really gotten everybody talking. So, it should be a really good night," added Schiltz.