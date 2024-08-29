Prairie Dog Town: Montana park devoted to protecting nature's engineer

BIG TIMBER — If you're driving too fast down Interstate 90 past Big Timber, you might miss an entire state park devoted to nature's engineer.

Prairie Dog Town State Park is filled with hundreds of prairie dog colonies, dug by the interesting creature, that you can see up close.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Prairie Dog Town State Park



Many stumble upon Prairie Dog Town State Park completely by accident.

"Oh, they're cute. They're fun to watch," says Jim Tallman.

Jim and Carol Tallman were on a road trip across America, from their home state of Alaska, when a road sign caught their attention.

"It's been great. It's a little windy today, but it's been fun. There's lots of prairie dogs out here. It's a beautiful area," said Carol.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Carol Tallman, park visitor

As the name suggests, prairie dogs are as far as the eye can see.

Prairie Dog Town State Park opened in 1974 and has been offering free access for Montana residents since.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Prairie Dog Town State Park



"The property was acquired specifically for prairie dog habitat, and preserving black-tailed prairie dogs," says Ryder Paggan, the regional recreation manger of Region 5 state parks.

Paggan works to keep the wildlife in the area safe.

"It's strictly for wildlife enjoyment. It's a good way to get outside, take a lunch break, or even spend the day out here," he said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Ryder Paggan, Regional Recreation Manager of Region 5

Prairie dogs aren't the only wildlife out there, as the park offers a habitat to owls, badgers and snakes.

"It's a sunny day to get some good pictures, and see the cute little critters," said Jim Tallman.

While Jim and Carol love the prairie dogs, not many farmers and home owners do. The creatures build holes and colonies that can be dangerous to larger animals.

"They do a lot of mow dig, and when they build their colonies, they can create holes, which can cause concerns with cattle management. Specifically, cattle can break their legs," said Paggan.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Prairie Dog Town State Park



Because of that, Prairie Dog Town works as a safe space for the animals, and of course, for people to enjoy as well.

"It's just fun to get outside and take a look at something. You know, we don't have prairie dogs in Alaska, so this is kind of an opportunity to see something unique," says Carol Tallman.