'Pioneer life': Columbus museum honors Norwegian settlers with new exhibit

COLUMBUS — A new exhibit has opened at the Museum of the Beartooths in Columbus.

"Pioneers of the Stillwater County Area: Norwegian Roots on Montana Soil" portrays the life of Norwegian immigrants in early Montana.

The exhibit's grand opening was Monday. In attendance were many Norwegian-descent families, collaborators of the exhibit, and the museum's executive director, Penny Redli.

"There were a lot of Norwegian-descent people here last night. A lot of them were wearing their Norwegian sweaters. There was probably about a dozen of them here," said Redli on Tuesday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

In total, the exhibit has been in the works for two years, but major construction started in January after the demolition of Columbus' historic Norton House.

"During the worst weather, this was the best place to be constructing the house," said Redli.

In the exhibit are several artifacts resembling life on the frontier, from an old telephone to historic photographs.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"Pioneers of the Stillwater County Area" was built in honor of both the Norton family and the Johnson family, two important families who helped settle Stillwater County before Columbus became an official town, during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

"Isabelle was the last of the Johnson family to pass away... She passed away in the 90s but left a lasting legacy for Stillwater County and Montana," said Redli.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

According to Redli, Isabelle Johnson was both an educator and an artist. Redli says Johnson donated almost every artifact in the exhibit and has donated to Montana State University and the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings.

"Everything's pretty much in original condition," said Redli.

Many of the items not donated by Johnson were collected after the demolition of the Norton House.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"Stillwater County made sure when the Norton House was taken down that we were still able to get all the interior doors, the stair banister, the door trim, doors, the bathtub, the sink," said Redli. "So it's kind of fun to be able to utilize those historic items, so we also tell the Norton story on the exterior of the house."

So, while from afar, "Pioneers of the Stillwater County Area" exhibit may look like four white walls, it's a collection of historical mementos spanning over one hundred years.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

The exhibit can be viewed for free at the Museum of the Beartooths from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays after Memorial Day.