Out and About: What's going on in Billings this weekend

Billings ArtWalk 2025

It’s an event that has dedicated itself to bringing fine art and the artists behind these works to Downtown Billings since 1994, and it’s back for 2025. The first Billings ArtWalk of the year is set to start its 31st season from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, Feb. 7. You will be able to find various exhibits, galleries and more at various stops throughout town, such as at Barjon’s Books, Aspinwall Mountain Wear among many others. All events are free. If you aren’t able to take a stroll to see what local artists have to offer this time around, ArtWalk Downtown Billings will hold more events throughout the year on the first Fridays of April, June, August, October and December.

The Complete Snake

Snakes might not be appealing to everyone, as they are one of the world’s most misunderstood animals for what many folks might consider a slew of reasons. The Montana Audubon Center is hoping to be among many sources looking to change that. At 1pm this Saturday, Feb. 8, nature enthusiasts (snake fans or not) are encouraged to take part in “The Complete Snake,” a crash course hosted by the center’s naturalists into everything serpent. This will be a special workshop, featuring a deep dive into the lives and biology of snakes, including a meet and greet with one of the naturalist’s owned snakes. Also, word to the wise: there will be a preserved snake dissection to fully study the interesting anatomy of snakes. $12 for general admission, $10 for members.

Build a Terrarium Workshop

If snakes aren’t your thing and you consider yourself more of a green thumb, Octopus Ink in Billings is holding a “Build a Terrarium” workshop at 11am Sunday, Feb. 9. For $35, you will be given everything you need to fill out your own glass habitat, using live succulents, a plethora of decorations, and preserved moss. Again, that price includes everything. Many plants don’t do well inside a home, especially during harsh Montana winters where things can suddenly get colder and drier than you expected (even indoors). Terrariums can go a long way to provide small planets a mini ecosystem of their own.

