Out and About: What to plan for this weekend in Billings

Camping World RV Show & Building and Remodeling Expo

Those of us who are planning ahead to camping season and are looking to get a break from wintery conditions can check out the Camping World RV Show this weekend. The event is all weekend long starting Thursday, Jan. 23 at MetraPark.

Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. There you can shop for new and used RVs from a broad spectrum of brands.

Admission and parking are both free. Also, if you are visiting the Metra on Friday or Saturday you can also check out the Building and Remodeling Expo taking place at the Pavilion next door.

Whether you are looking for design ideas for your home or you are a high school student looking for career options, the Tools for Trades Days can help you there. The expo runs 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Billings Symphony Free Family Concert: “The Orchestra Games”

Here’s a fun one for any musically-minded family. TheBillings Symphony Orchestra is putting on a free family concert this Saturday (Jan. 25) with a twist.

This concert will be interactive for kids from grades K-8, putting their musical passions to the test through an Olympic-style competition. Organizers say the contest will be friendly, yet “fierce.”

“The Orchestra Games” take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5 at the Alberta Bair Theater.

Point-inTime Count 2025

The Downtown Billings Alliance is looking for your help to take a closer, deeper look at people experiencing homelessness through a program called the Point-in-Time Count. While this event is actually scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30 (next week), those of us looking to volunteer are encouraged to contact the DBA by this Saturday.

The Point-in-Time Count is a count of “sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January,” tallying those who are using emergency shelters, Safe Havens, and/or transitional housing that Thursday night.

It’s a count that is planned and coordinated well in advance. Last year, Downtown Billings Alliance resource outreach coordinator Kody Christensen said this count is an important way to bring more financial assistance for a growing issue.

“The reason why this account is so important is it could bring more funding to Montana where we can expand services or bring on new services that could fix all these issues,” Christensen said in 2024.

If you want to volunteer, you can contact Kody by email at kody@downtownbillings.com.