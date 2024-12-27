Out and About: What to plan for in Billings

12 Nights of Christmas Wagon Rides Final Weekend

This will be the last weekend to catch a ride on a traditional horse-drawn carriage as part of the “12 Nights of Christmas Wagon Rides.” These took place each weekend in December, ending this weekend.

Organizers with Elk River Outfitterssay the rides will take you and your family through Oscar’s Park Pioneer Town and will feature hot cocoa, hot cider, and other holiday goodies. Admission costs $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Each ride usually takes about 25 minutes. Rides take place from 5:30 p.m. through 9 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 29.

Dueling Pianos

Have you ever heard two pianists dueling it out, using their skills with the ivories to wage battle? At 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, the Columbia Club is offering a unique and early way to celebrate the New Year. Tickets for the dueling pianos show cost $35 at the door on the day of the event. A $60 ticket will not only get you the show, but a steak dinner to go with it.

Noon New Year’s Eve Party

We are looking a bit ahead for this event coming up next week on New Year’s Eve. Wise Wonders will be throwing a Noon NYE Party. Starting at 10 a.m. families who choose not to stay up until midnight to ring in 2025 can do so earlier in the day.

Wise Wonders will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a “kid-approved” countdown set for noon. To get in, non-members can pay $7 and members can pay $5. There will be opportunities to have fun with a photo booth, popcorn, and lemonade, too.