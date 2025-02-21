Out and About: What to plan ahead for in Billings, Laurel area

Caregiver Awareness Day

If you ever have wanted to spread awareness for caregivers and their contributions or you are a caregiver wanting to connect and engage in the healthcare system, the third Friday of every February is dedicated to just that. Today (Friday, Feb. 21) is that day. Greater Good Health in Billings is honoring the occasion with a Q&A with their expert, Christine Chaloux, NP. At 1pm at 1423 38th Street West, Suite #3, you can enjoy light snacks and get your health questions answered, all while honoring the work done by caregivers in our community.

Community Flea Market

We’ve all been there; if you have a cluttered closet, bedroom, living room, house, car, life, a flea market could be a way for you to clean out that clutter and sell it back to those who might find your hidden treasures of value. At 9am on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 101 W. 1st Street in Laurel, this “community-only” flea market is bringing together vendors from across the area. What makes this market unique is that none of the vendors will be businesses, instead allowing individual people to have tables of their own to sell their wares. Applications are first come, first serve if you want a table. Those interested can pay $30 and apply for a 6ft by 8ft space.

The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Led Zeppelin’s “IV”

From “Stairway to Heaven” to “Black Dog,” Led Zeppelin’s “IV” album is an iconic piece of classic rock history, front to back. This Sunday at the Alberta Bair Theater, the Black Jacket Symphony is preparing to perform the entire album, from start to finish, with a hand-picked selection of musicians. The group aims to perform each piece with every note, sound for sound, to replicate the original band’s presentation, something not to miss for fans of the Iron Balloon. Tickets are going quick for the event and prices may vary a bit. Right now, $44 to $49 for floor seats; $39 to $44 balcony seats. The performance is set for 6:30pm on Sunday, Feb. 23.