Out and About: What to do this Valentine's Day Weekend in Billings

For the Love of the Arts

Local theater holds a special place for many, and not only in Billings. It’s where many young aspiring actors discover new friendships and new skills, whether they are walking a ‘cat-like tread’ as a Pirate of Penzance or in charge of moving the props that eventually take audiences to entirely new locations, all within a short distance from their homes. At 6:30pm on Friday, Feb. 14, NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is once again opening their doors to their “For the Love of the Arts” fundraiser, conveniently enough on Valentine’s Day. There will be all sorts of activities and chances to win prizes, while you can also participate in a silent auction that will also feature tickets for future productions (plan out those date nights). There will also be on-site childcare and children’s activities, so you can bring the whole family. $25 admission, and all proceeds will go to help keep local theater alive.

Couple’s Clue 2025

The game is up… and, again, right in time for Valentine’s Day weekend. Starting at 7pm on Friday, Feb. 14, couples can take part in a night of classic mystery and intrigue without fire breathing (or was it heaving?) out the side of one’s face. For $60 per couple, pairs will be tied together (literally), working together inside Billings’ Moss Mansion to solve a murder! However, just like the classic film, any one of the guests can “die,” so the risk runs deep as the puzzle commences. Reservations are still open but they do go quickly. All proceeds go to help fund daily museum operations at Moss Mansion. Will you play as one? Or will you rely on your significant other to overcome the odds?

MSHA All Class Wrestling

Our MTN Sports team can tell you this: the MSHA All Class Wrestling tournament has grown to one of the sport’s most popular events in Montana, filling out a bracket with athletes from all across the Treasure State. While the first bouts took place Thursday, there will be action throughout the days of both Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at First Interstate Arena at the Metra. Come out and support your local athletes, some of whom will be trying to make Montana history on the mat. We’ve got a few that are aiming for repeat victories!