Out and About: Vigilante Day Parade, Tizer Botanical Gardens, Summer Reading

HELENA — If you are looking for events the weekend of May 6th, this week’s Out and About has you covered.

Vigilante Day Parade – May 6th

The Vigilante Day Parade is back this year and will begin on Friday May 6th at 12 p.m. The parade will feature Helena and Capital High School students hardwork of hisitorical floats.

Broadwater FFA 3rd Annual Plant Sale – May 7th

The Broadwater Future Farmers of America is hosting its third annual plant sale online and in-person at the Broadwater High School’s greenhouse from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Mother’s Day Celebration – May 8th

On Sunday May 8th Tizer Botanical Gardens and Arborteum is letting moms in for free to celebrate Mother’s Day. People are encouraged to bring lunches and bask in the newly planted flowers. The gardens are open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Summer Reading Kickoff – May 10th

On Tuesday May 10th the North Jefferson County Libraries are hosting a Summer Reading Kickoff Party at the Montana City Fire Hall from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. There will be free food, crafts and vendors will be on hand.

If you have an event from your community you'd like featured send it to outandabout@ktvh.com

