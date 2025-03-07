Out and About: Planning ahead for your weekend in Billings

Game On!

If you haven’t taken your kids to Game On! at the Billings Public Library yet, or pointed them in the direction of it, you have another opportunity. Game On! is a free event that lets kids (age group children and preteen) take part in crafts, Legos, or board game-playing from 3pm to 4:45pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Again, the event is entirely free. You can also find a full list of future dates (because there will be more) on the Billings Public Library’s website.

The Hobbit at the Babcock

“I am looking for someone to share in an adventure that I am arranging, and it’s very difficult to find anyone,” words from Gandalf that helped to spark an odyssey for a hobbit of the Shire that eventually would turn into the story that we know, today, as the “Lord of the Rings.” The fandom is deep with J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, but you don’t have to be a superfan to watch the classic 1977 animated film that also, in turn, helped spark the future trilogy that was more recently released. At 3pm (then again at 6pm and 7:30pm) on Saturday, March 8, the Babcock Theatre is opening its doors to this Free Admission movie. It’s a part of the theatre’s Movie Buffs series, bringing audiences to classic films for free. “The Hobbit,” presented by TDS Telecommunications LLC, will have three viewings in anticipation for the theatre bringing the full “Lord of the Rings” series to its silver screen. Okay, one last quote… “It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don’t keep your feet, there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to.” - Bilbo Baggins, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Dance of Grief

We return to the Billings Public Library for this one, another free event taking place Saturday, March 8. From 3pm to 4:30pm, the BPL is putting on the “Dance of Grief,” with guest performers Arc: A Montana Dance Collective. This unique performance “explores complexities of grief” and “the healing power of movement” with contemporary choreography. In other words, the performance aims to showcase the connection between dance, grief and how grieving is a healing process. The Breccia Performing Arts Company, alongside Arc, will host the session with storytelling through dance, along with an open discussion about how movement can help process emotions and foster resilience. It’s the third event that is free in a row for this list.

