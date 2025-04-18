Out and About: Hunting Easter Eggs and climbing mountains in Billings this weekend

BANFF Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Mountains certainly crown the horizons of most of Montana’s landscapes, but certainly are not limited to the Treasure State. Mountain ranges around the globe draw the lenses of filmmakers at the international scale. That’s the focus of the BANFF Mountain Film Festival World Tour, bringing the breathtaking sights and stories to more than 40 countries every fall. From 7pm to 10pm on Friday, April 18, you can catch a taste of that at Billings’ Babcock Theatre. The theatre will be presenting films from the 2024-2025 World Tour, along with raffle prizes and chances to win passes to the Lake Louise Ski Resort. Doors open at 6pm, with a $25 admission fee. All proceeds support the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation, Billings TrailNet, and Wild Montana. You’ll also have a chance to talk with representatives from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. It will be a night of adventure and high-climbing cinema.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

When I grew out of my Easter egg/basket hunting ages, I remember my mother coming up with a more adult idea (of course, well after I surpassed the age of 21.) Her tradition: hide craft brewery beer in the yard, similar to eggs for the youth. It was a hit. Now, that isn’t what this event is, but it certainly stirs up memories of longing for Easter events that cater to the adult age ranges. Here, the grown-ups are returning to tradition: hunting eggs at the Billings Depot. At noon on Saturday, April 19, with doors opening at 11:30am, adults can gather to take part in a unique egg hunt competition of sorts. Organizers have made a few catches very clear: no baskets, no bags, and no backpacks. That’s right: every egg that you find will have to be somehow carried on your body. There’s also a Harry Potter/Quidditch-like feature. Somewhere hidden at the Depot will be a “golden egg.” Whoever finds that egg effectively ends the hunt, so there could be some strategy involved. There will be a free Budweiser keg as well as other drinks for sale, and it’s all a collaboration with BarMT and The Rainbow. Hunt responsibly… and have fun!

Friends of Billings Public Library Spring Used Book Sale

If you miss it Friday, you have two chances to do some used book hunting this weekend. From 9am to 4pm on both Friday and Saturday, the Friends of the Billings Public Library are putting on their Spring Used Book Sale at the library (510 N. Broadway.) You will be able to find all sorts of used books, CDs and DVDs for sale, with all proceeds going to the library’s various programs. There will be lots to find!