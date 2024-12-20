Out and About: Holiday events highlight the weekend before Christmas

BILLINGS - If you're looking for something happening near you in the Billings area this weekend, you’ll find many Christmas-themed events with only a few days left until the holiday.

For starters, this will be the second to last weekend to catch a ride on a traditional horse-drawn carriage as part of the “12 Nights of Christmas Wagon Rides.” These are taking place each weekend in December, starting Friday, Dec. 20. Organizers with Elk River Outfitters say the rides will take you and your family through Oscar’s Park Pioneer Town and will feature hot cocoa, hot cider, and other holiday goodies. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Each ride usually takes about 25 minutes. Rides take place from 5:30 p.m. through 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The final night of the event will be Sunday, Dec. 28.

This is also the last weekend to catch the NOVA holiday production of “A Christmas Carol.” Starting tonight through Sunday the show stars only five actors who will perform every character, including the occasional set piece in a twist on the traditional story. The show is written by Patrick Barlow and directed by Gustavo Belotta. Tickets range from $12 to $22. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Alberta Bair Theater will feature more holiday music. Several local vocalists and soloists will perform as part of what organizers say will be a “festive fusion” of holiday music. Tickets cost between $20 and $74. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Finally, the Billings Community Band is scheduled to return with its annual Christmas concert on Sunday. The band will perform “A Hitchhiker’s Christmas,” showcasing both classical and contemporary holiday tunes at the Lincoln Center. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for students. The performance is set to take the stage again at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

