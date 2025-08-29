Out and About: Hikers return to Woodbine Falls Trail after years of closure

STILLWATER COUNTY — The scenic Woodbine Falls Trail in Custer Gallatin National Forest has reopened after a newly rebuilt bridge replaced the one destroyed by historic flooding in 2022.

Watch to see the tranquil and scenic views of the Woodbine Falls Trail:

Located near Nye off of county road 419, the top of the popular 1.4-mile trail leads to the Woodbine Falls that drops several hundred feet.

For the Peter family from Laurel, the area is a tranquil escape.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Woodbine Falls

“When I get to the bridge, it's like I have come home," said Jerry Peter. "We can't get away from it.”

Peter, accompanied by his wife, Shirley, and granddaughter, Lillia, usually camps at Woodbine multiple times each summer. However, in recent years, their journeys have looked slightly different.

“We had what was called a 500-year flood, and it basically tore up the existing stream beds," said Jerry.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hikers celebrate getting to the top of the trail, where the falls are visible from.

Historic flooding in 2022 left the trail impassible for nearly three years due to fallen trees and debris, and washed away a critical access bridge that led over Woodbine Creek to the falls. The new metal bridge, completed in June of this year, now stands several feet higher than the original wooden structure and has restored safe access once again.

For the Peters, the reopening marks a return to a cherished tradition.

"Now we're getting to watch Mother Nature bring it back to life,” said Jerry. “It took them three years. It was well worth it. That bridge isn't going anywhere for a while.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The newly-built access bridge.

Now, the trail is open again to returning hikers and first-time visitors alike to discover.

“We saw the falls. It's beautiful. First time we've been here," said Gail MacMillan, who was camping in the area with her husband Ed Reiser, both from Bozeman. "Especially, we were surprised about the cascades. We really didn't know what it was like.”

“It's kind of a hidden gem. There are still places in Montana that are not overrun, and this is one," added Ed.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News A hiker admires the view from the top.

Alahna Lien and Luke Westfall from Billings made the hike for the first time this summer after a friend’s recommendation.

"Expectations are high,” said Lien. “It's nice to come out here in the mountains and in the green."

“It feels more like home out here than it does anywhere else in probably Montana, so it's kind of cool," added Westfall, originally from Western Washington.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Billings couple Alahna Lien and Luke Westfall start the Woodbine Falls Trail.

Despite the ecological disaster, the serene trailhead remains a favorite spot for locals seeking a place for fresh air and serves as a reminder of nature's resilience.

“There's no rush to get up there and get back down. We came up here for it. Get away from the rat race at home," said Shirley and Lillia.

"The stress relief just from being out here and not having your boss looking over your shoulder or anybody else pushing your buttons," added Jerry. “This is just very, very relaxing. It's a breath of fresh air.”