Out and About: From the stage to the skies this weekend in Billings

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

When it comes to returning to the stage after sold out shows back during the holiday season for Billings Public Schools, “Any Dream Will Do.” At 7:30pm on Friday, April 4 at the Lincoln Center Auditorium, the cast and crew of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” are putting on an encore performance for those of us who were not able to make it to the production last year. The story, based on the account of Joseph from the book of Genesis, won many awards during multiple tours on Broadway and brings together a litany of hit songs with a powerful message. Tickets are $25. Again, this is for one night only, so you’ll want to snag your tickets quickly before they “Close Every Door.”

Journey to New Ice 2025 10K

The City of Billings is celebrating the coming of a new ice arena in active style. From registration start at 8:30am to 12pm on Saturday, April 5, runners will be making their way from Centennial Ice Arena to the future site of Signal Peak Energy Arena at Amend Park in the form of a 10K race. Entry costs $35, with proceeds going towards funding the new rink. It’s a story Q2 has followed closely. The project, itself, is expected to cost $12 million, with donations already being made across the board. Back at the race venue, a BBQ lunch will be provided by the Yellowstone Ice Foundation. The race, itself, kicks off at 9:30am.

Choice Aviation Open House

If you recall our Marcus Cocova’s story from earlier this week, Choice Aviation’s new flight school opened two weeks ago in Billings. The new facilities open the runways to aspiring pilots seeking to gain experience in commercial, cargo, charter and other forms of piloting. From 11:30am to 1:30pm on Saturday, April 5, the flight school will open its doors to the public for free with free tours of the facilities. Attendees will be able to meet some of the pilots and their instructors. Choice Aviation is located at 2390 Overlook Drive. Happy flying!

Fire vs PD Charity Hockey Game

A bonus event for you this week, especially if you are a fan of either hockey, helping good causes, or both; at 6pm on Saturday, April 5 at Centennial Ice Arena (in case you want to make a second stop there after Saturday morning’s 10K, detailed above), the annual Fire vs Police Charity Hockey Game takes center-ice. All proceeds from the event go to the Ramsey Keller Memorial fund, which helps pay for infant funerals. Admission is completely free, but donations are accepted and encouraged.