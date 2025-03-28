Out and About: From the One Ring to Bingo for Life, what to do in Billings this weekend

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Here at last comes the end of the Fellowship. On Friday and Saturday, the Babcock Theatre is concluding its month-long showings of “The Lord of the Rings” series in grand style, showcasing the extended edition of the epic conclusion of Frodo and Sam’s odyssey to Mount Doom to dispose of the One Ring and bring peace again to Middle Earth. During the entire month of March, the Babcock has been hosting screenings of each movie, starting with the animated version of “The Hobbit” several weeks ago. Tickets are $9 and you’ll have two days to catch the last film, the first being 6pm tonight (Friday, March 28); the second at 3pm on Saturday, March 29. And buckle up… it’s a nearly four-hour long film, equipped with extra scenes not originally shown in the first theatrical release.

3rd Annual Bingo for Life

Line up your bingo cards and chips. If you do so this weekend in Billings, you can also help raise money for cancer research and awareness. From 12pm to 5pm on Saturday, March 29 at the Moose Lodge, anyone 18 years and older can try their luck at the 3rd annual Bingo for Life. Each bingo card costs one dollar a piece. As winners are called out, half of the pot will go to the winners while the other half will go to Relay for Life of Montana. Organizers say each year, the event works to benefit the American Cancer Society of Yellowstone County.

BPA 2025 Spring Fling Pickleball Tournament

Pickleball is absolutely growing as a recreational trend across the country. From 8am to 5pm on Saturday, March 29 at the Big Sky Pickleball and Tennis Club, pickleball enthusiasts (or those who simply want to enjoy watching the sport) can grab their paddles and take part in competitions throughout the day. The tournament ranges across more than 55 different divisions, including (but not limited to) Women’s, Men’s, Singles, Doubles and more. To compete, it costs $50 ($40 for BPA members), with door prizes also up for winning. Or… take advantage of some cooler spring weather as a spectator.