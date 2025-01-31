Out and About: Billings events to check out this weekend

If you find yourself "Out & About" in Billings this weekend, here are a few events in the area that you can find.

“Halfway There:” Billings Studio Theatre

A quick online browser search of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and you’ll find that the province has the highest population of what is considered Atlantic Canada. Do a similar search of the town of Stewiacke in that same province, however, and you’ll find a small town similar to the size of Big Timber, Mont., where everybody knows each other.

That’s the setting of “Halfway There,” the latest Billings Studio Theatre production that is about to part the curtain for its opening weekend in Billings. Starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, this comedy pits an out-of-town doctor with four local women, each with their own backstories.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for both seniors and students. You can also catch the other two performances of the weekend at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Winter Craft, Vintage and Vendor Market

Over the last 40-plus years, the Big Sky Optimist Club has raised money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County through the Winter Vendor Market. From Saturday through Sunday, you will be able to find a large variety of vendors at the Bair Family Clubhouse at 505 Orchard Lane.

The list of goods from the past alone will keep you checking out the tables for a good portion of your visit, featuring items like antiques, small furniture, western things, jewelry, tools, toys and collectibles (like I said, it’s a long list).

If one of your favorite tables runs out of goods one day, they do plan on restocking for Sunday, too. Organizers say the money raised from renting tables or space has helped kids and the clubs for the last four decades. Admission is free. The Winter Vendor Market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1 thru Feb. 2.

Backcountry Film Festival

Nature enthusiasts and conservation-minded folks, regardless of age, can tune into the Backcountry Film Festival this Sunday, Feb. 2.

Organizers say the festival celebrates “human-powered recreation and wild winters” featuring films that showcase backcountry experiences.

Showings will take place at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on both days, proceeds from ticket sales at this 20th annual event are all set to benefit Wild Montana’s Eastern Wildlands Chapter.

There will also be opportunities for you to win prizes, two examples given being two Osprey daypacks and a bike tune-up.

The Backcountry Film Festival will take place atArt House Cinemain Downtown Billings. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

