Out & About: ZooMontana Winter Camp, New Year’s Holiday Classic, Reader’s Theatre

ZooMontana: Wild Winters Camp (FRIDAY, JAN. 2)

Happy New Year, folks! It’s the first weekend of 2026 in the Billings area, bringing with it another array of events that you can only find during this time of year. First, we head back to ZooMontana for the final day of their first winter camp, “Wild Winters.” If you missed the other three days, Friday gives you another opportunity to sign your child up for an educational morning and afternoon of wildlife fun. From 9am to 2pm, the staff at ZooMontana are shedding light on how animals here in Montana survive the harshest parts of the winter season, whether they are sleeping through it or searching for scraps out in the cold. Each day has had a different theme thus far, with outdoor fun, animal encounters and other indoor activities to take part in. Aftercare is also available for an additional fee from 2pm to 3pm, if needed. Kids ages six to 10 are eligible, and members are eligible for a discount.

New Year’s Holiday Classic (SATURDAY, JAN. 3)

Teams from across Billings are ringing in the New Year on the hardwood this weekend. On Saturday, Jan. 3, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark is hosting the New Year’s Holiday Classic, pitting 12 basketball teams from the city’s schools in games taking place throughout the day. Doors open at 10:30am, with the first game tipping off at 11:30am. There will be food on-site, as well, including Cravin’ Bar-B-Que. You can find the full schedule below:

11:30am: Laurel at Senior (Girls)

1pm: Laurel at Senior (Boys)

2:30pm: Lockwood at Skyview (Girls)

4pm: Lockwood at Skyview (Boys)

5:30pm: West at Central (Girls)

7pm: West at Central (Boys)

NOVA Reader’s Theatre (SUNDAY, JAN. 4)

Finally, last but not least, we revisit a previous Out and About event as it prepares for its first Sunday night of the New Year. From 5:30pm to 6:30pm on Sunday, Jan. 4, NOVA’s Reader’s Theatre returns as a free opportunity for aspiring actors and actresses, experienced and otherwise. How it all works: each participant will get assigned a character (possibly more) of a play and will get the chance to read through it as an effective cast. You could be a tenured practitioner of stagecraft or someone just wanting to try something new. It doesn’t matter. Organizers say you can feel free to invite along friends or family, as well, whether they want to participate or just watch. That option is yours. Again, the event is completely free while donations are welcome. If you miss this event, Reader’s Theatre returns to the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts (2317 Montana Ave.) on the first Sunday of every month.