Out & About: YAM WinterFair, Roundup Christmas Stroll, Red Lodge Christmas Stroll

YAM WinterFair (FRIDAY, DEC. 5)

This weekend brings out the very best of some of Montana’s holiday spirit, with many communities opening their streets to events and activities that draw in thousands from across the state. In Billings, that is no exception, with the 24th annual Holiday Stroll taking place at the same time as the Magic City’s December ArtWalk. Nestled within all of those festivities (with the stroll starting at 5pm downtown), the Yellowstone Art Museum will be opening their doors Friday morning for the WinterFair. From 11am to 8pm, you can visit YAM for free, checking in with local artists and vendors who will be showcasing homemade goods. There will be plenty of festive entertainment and refreshments on-site, according to organizers, bringing another opportunity for you to partake in some locally-made holiday shopping at the start of the month.

Roundup Christmas Stroll (SATURDAY, DEC. 6)

Christmas strolls are also a highlight of the weekend. If you find yourself heading north on 87 out of Billings this weekend, you could find yourself in one of Musselshell County’s big holiday events: the Roundup Christmas Stroll. Trying to pin a start-time on this event is one leg of the fun part here, as there will be activities and festivities planned throughout the day on Saturday. From 10am to noon, you can shop for the kiddos at the Children’s Bazaar. Then from noon until 6pm, the full shopping begins, with many businesses opening their doors to unique opportunities to ring in the Christmas season, in full. When you are done shopping, though, make sure you find your way downtown; at 5pm, the holiday parade kicks off, with a chance to meet Santa after the parade makes its way through town. There will be plenty of crafts, cookies and hot cocoa (my holiday heart calls these “The Three C’s”) along the way. Finally, the Festival of Trees auction is scheduled for 7:30pm.

Red Lodge Christmas Stroll (FRIDAY & SATURDAY, DEC. 5-6)