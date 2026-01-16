Out & About: Wind in the Willows, Raptor Encounter, ‘Misery’ at Art House

The Wind in the Willows (FRIDAY - SUNDAY, JAN. 16, 17, 18)

This weekend brings us to a slew of events that range from the stage, to the skies and eventually to the silver screen in Billings. First, chronologically and with several opportunities to catch it, we have Billings Studio Theatre’s final weekend of “The Wind in the Willows” (fun fact: Miller Robson’s daughter is also gracing the stage for this one). The company is bringing this classic of British literature and stage to audiences for three last performances, including one evening show and two matinees. As for the story itself, you are likely quite familiar with at least its title and synopsis, as this tale has been told for nearly a century across a wide range of different formats and adaptations. A peaceful summer for a group of critters is quickly disrupted by a motorcar-obsessed Toad, leaving nearby animal residents rushing to his aid after he lands himself in a spot of trouble with a group of ferrets and weasels. From a Tony-nominated show to a 1949 Disney film, it’s a show worth catching. You can find tickets online at the Billings Studio Theatre’s website. Curtains go up at 7pm on Friday and 2pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Raptor Migration & Encounter (SATURDAY, JAN. 17)

This weekend marks the middle point for the month of January. Usually, that’s when we are shoveling our driveways and trying to warm up inside and not necessarily looking up to the skies to catch a glimpse of high-flying birds of prey. You can imagine that raptors like them also have to adapt to these warmer conditions, which they do with a professional degree of adaptation. You can learn all about this at 1pm on Saturday, Jan. 17 at the Montana Audubon Center next to Norm’s Island in Billings southside. If you’ve ever been to the Buffalo Bill Center in Cody, Wyoming, you’ll recognize the featured guest at the helm of the raptor knowledge. The experts at Draper Natural History Museum, one of five museums at the center, will be making the trip to Billings with a bird-of-prey in tow: a Swainson’s hawk by the name of Hayden. You will learn all about raptor migration, as well as the importance and challenges of migration across many different Montana and Wyoming species. You can also find tickets for this event online.

“Misery” at Art House Cinema & Pub (SUNDAY, JAN. 11)

Finally, last but certainly not least, here’s one for the adults and for the Stephen King fans out there. If you’ve heard the phrase “I’m your Number One fan,” those who have seen this movie or read the novel might find themselves immediately thinking of Annie Wilkes and her deadly obsession with author Paul Sheldon in King’s classic thriller, then promptly never want to hear that phrase again (unless performed by the talents of Kathy Bates). At 9pm on Saturday, Jan. 17, the Art House Cinema and Pub is showcasing their first “Late Night” film of 2026 with Rob Reiner’s 1990 film, “Misery,” which is based directly off of King’s story. If you haven’t seen it, I will not spoil it here. However, you might find yourself thinking twice about driving on a mountain pass in a blizzard. Important to note, the rating for this movie is “R.”