Out & About: Trunk or Treat, Haunted Hallows, Billings Symphony

Trunk or Treat 2025

We are exactly one week away from Halloween. Time sure flew this year. Many of us are either hunting around for new costumes this year still (if you are like me), or dusting off costumes-past. Meanwhile, organizations and businesses, alike, across Billings are also getting ready for the occasion, with many already offering spooktacular festivities a week in advance. That’s the case over at the Billings Family YMCA at 402 N. 32nd Street, more specifically, the parking lot across the road from it. From 4pm til 7pm Friday, October 24th, the Y are holding their 2nd annual Trunk or Treat, opening the Transwestern lot to everyone, vendor or participant, for free. Folks can decorate their vehicle trunks with family-friendly Halloween themes (their choice) and hand out candy to Trick-or-Treaters adorned in their costumes. It’s a wonderful event to have a fun and safe time in the community, while taking part in Halloween at a reasonable hour. If you’d like to register your vehicle for the event (again, for free), you can find all of the details that you need on the Billings Family YMCA’s website.

Haunted Hallows Two Moon Park

Another spooky event is returning to the wooded trails of the Billings Heights this year in a two-night event. If you have ever visited Two Moon Park in the autumn, regardless, one might argue that the location is a great stage for Halloween activities in terms of its dense vegetation and sweeping, Washington Irving-like trails. That’s the scene for this year’s Haunted Hallows, bringing eerie attractions and “thrills and chills” throughout the park all the way down to the Yellowstone River. Organizers say there will be scares around every corner, ranging from zombies and clowns to spiders and likely more. Costumes, of course, are also welcome. You can check out the Haunted Hallows at 7pm on both Friday and Saturday night (Oct. 24-27) at Two Moon Park, which is right next to the Centennial Ice Arena. Admission costs $10 “per soul” ($20 if you want to skip the line) on both occasions, which you can snag in advance online. It’s worth noting: this is the Billings Jaycees largest fundraising effort of the year. Organizers say the Jaycees have been able to give more than $100,000 back to local organizations, as well as community partners, thanks in part to this event.

Billings Symphony Presents 75 Years of Music in One Night

There are literally decades of history embedded behind the music of the Billings Symphony. At 7:30pm on Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Alberta Bair Theater, the symphony is performing a compiled list of music from over the last 75 years of performances in a single sitting, a huge range capturing themes and tunes from across several eras. That being said, you can expect to hear songs from wide range of genres, with highlights including (but not limited to) West Side Story, Freddie Mercury’s Queen, John Williams and more. As organizers put it, it’s certainly a whirlwind of sound. You’ll want to arrive early, as the concert cues start at 6:40pm (dress rehearsal is set for 10:30am). Tickets range from $22 to $77.