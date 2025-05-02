Out & About: Tracing tracks, flying drones and reading comics this weekend in Billings

FAM at the YAM

It is the first weekend of May, a month marking the return of many Montana creatures as they emerge from hibernation or return to the area from a lengthy migration. That also means there’s plenty for you to do this weekend if you find yourself out and about that could include a walk on the wild side. From 4pm to 6pm on Friday, May 2, the Yellowstone Art Museum (401 N. 27 Street A) is once again presenting FAM at the YAM, opening the doors to a free experience for every type of family. This time, Beth Korth from the Tippet Rise Art Center will be helping families when it comes to “Tracing Tracks,” which is exactly as it sounds. Using mixed media, you will get an opportunity to create art that focuses on springtime animals. No advanced registration is necessary and, again, the event is completely free.

Wildfire Home Hardening Workshop

Saturday is host to quite a few events this weekend garnered towards safety and free participation. Case and point: from 8:30am to 12pm on May 3, the Lockwood Fire Department (501 Johnson Ln, Billings) is hosting a free Wildfire Home Hardening Workshop. Fire crews will be joining forces with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to teach you practical ways to protect your home and property against wildfires, which, as we know, become more of a risk as we head deeper into spring. Experts will be on-hand for hands-on strategies (see what I did there), alongside other tips that can help prevent the worst from happening in dry conditions.

Free Comic Book Day

To fans of comic books, their popularity has never died. The same goes to fans of a galaxy far, far away; while both may have held a firmer stance together in decades-past, fans of both comics and Star Wars hold onto them both fondly. This Saturday will be one for you. For a brief period between 10am and 10:30am on Saturday, May 3, The Splash Page is recognizing Free Comic Book Day, an internationally celebrated date that pays homage to comics, from DC and Marvel to, of course, Star Wars and many more. The store (located near Target off of Central) will be giving away free, exclusive comics while supplies last. These editions are being specially printed for the day.

Montana Drone Safety Day

Here’s a bonus event for you drone enthusiasts out there… or if you are simply curious about all-things drone. From 10am to 3pm Saturday, May 3, Rocky Mountain College will be launching their first annual Montana Drone Safety Day. It’s an event dedicated to promoting drone knowledge and safety, bringing in experts from all flights of life to provide anyone the chance to get their hands on drones. Whether you are a seasoned pro or completely new to the trade, instructors will introduce you to drones, teaching you the knowledge behind current regulations and showing you how to simply fly them. Oh… and once again, this event is entirely free.