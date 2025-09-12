Out & About: Tongue River Canyon, Rockin' Under the Big Sky, Laurel Fall Festival, Rock the Run

Rockin’ Under the Big Sky

There’s a chance for you to step back into the days of disco floors, big hair, bellbottoms and good dance moves this Friday, Sept. 12. It’s one of two events that we showcased live on Montana This Morning earlier this week, as well, in case you missed it on Monday. At 8pm at ZooMontana, the partnership of the Adult Resource Alliance and Big Sky Senior Services, together forming the Allies in Aging, is bringing back Rockin’ Under the Big Sky. The “groovy” fundraiser celebrates 50 years of service in the area and also raises money for their work. Admission is $20, including a 70s-themed dance after-party. Dress in your best disco attire!

Laurel Fall Festival 2025

School is back in session, the temperatures are cooling off (only a little, at least), and despite our best attempts to keep our eyes from scanning the treeline for any “off-color” leaf, there are leaves starting to show up on still-green lawns. Fall is coming. For the community of Laurel, though, this marks the return of an annual celebration. At 10am on Saturday, Sept. 13 at The Front Porch (109 W. First Street, Laurel), the Laurel Fall Festival will bring back its seasonal celebration to downtown. You can find live music, artisan vendors, food trucks and plenty of classic fall activities, including hayrides and pumpkin painting. That’s just scratching the surface of the festivities you’ll be able to find this weekend!

Rock the Run 2025

This weekend also presents an opportunity for runners, new and experienced, to take part in an event that sends them through the wilderness of Pompey’s Pillar. There’s a lot of history in that area, and the Rock the Run 5K brings runners through it each time. The Friends of Pompey’s Pillar also made an appearance on Montana This Morning last week to discuss it. At 9:30am on Sunday, Sept. 14, Rock the Run presents a course that blends challenge with landscape. It costs $40 to take part, which includes a race t-shirt. The Kids’ Mile Run also takes part just five minutes after the start of the 5K (9:35am). Packet pickup starts at 8am and runs until 9:15am. Good luck and have fun!

Watch: Hidden gem for hiking in Bighorn National Forest