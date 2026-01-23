Out & About: San Diego Ballet comes to Alberta Bair

The Magic of Sleeping Beauty (FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JAN. 23-24)

The chill of January winter has returned to the Billings area this weekend, but a visit by the San Diego Ballet is warming up for a series of performances downtown, opening an option to enjoy downtown while also staying in from the cold. The ballet is a nonprofit organization that has been performing for more than three decades. You will have a few chances to watch their work, too, starting with a pop-up dress rehearsal. At 7pm on Friday, Jan. 23, the Billings Symphony and the San Diego Ballet will showcase “The Magic of Sleeping Beauty,” the second of Tchaikovsky’s three ballets, in the form of, as-mentioned, their rehearsal for Saturday night, with Women’s Connection Billings Chapter offering a unique first look. It’s a unique story told through performance art, focusing on the tale of Sleeping Beauty while also featuring many other fairy tale characters, like Puss in Boots and Cinderella.lThe main event draws back its curtain at 7:30pm on Saturday, Jan. 24. You can purchase tickets for both nights on the Alberta Bair Theater’s website. The Billings Symphony will also feature the talents of a unique bassist making a historical appearance. You’ll find more about her in the next event.

Symphony on Pointe (SATURDAY, JAN. 24)

The San Diego Ballet is also offering a free opportunity for families to enjoy their experience on the stage at noon on Saturday, once again alongside the Billings Symphony. The groups are putting the spotlight on their work and more with a showcase called “Symphony on Pointe,” where organizers say dancers will join the symphony to “bring the beauty of live symphonic music to life.” This is an entirely free concert at the Alberta Bair. To sweeten the deal, for all of the weekend’s performances (including “The Magic of Sleeping Beauty”), the symphony is featuring the 2025 MASO Young Artists Competition winner, Josephine Grayl. Josephine is a rare talent, performing with the double bass. Symphony members say this will be the first time in 20 years that they will feature a double bass solo, with Josephine at the bow. The dual performances will surely bring downtown-goers a way to escape the renewed chill this January.