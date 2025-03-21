Out & About: Rock climbing and candy-eating in Billings this weekend

Women Who Rock Film Festival

Rock climbing is more than a sport to those who take part in the thrill of scaling the many cliff faces found across Montana. The skill is an adventure of passion and endurance. On Friday, March 21, Art House Cinema and Pub is holding its second annual Women Who Rock Film Festival, showcasing the “adventurous and inspirational stories of women who rock climb.” Presented by Billings Women Climbing, the series of films that will be brought to you will put several stories in front of you, all displaying women and their stories of height-defying odyssey. Doors open at 6pm, with the first film set to hit the silver screen at 6:30pm. Admission is $15, with all proceeds going to the Southern Montana Climbers Association.

Annual Purse, Scarf and Jewelry Sale

Keeping things on the ground for this event, this annual sale brings “new” and “vintage” together in one place, with donations coming from the Billings community so that everything for sale is both affordable and something to treasure. From 10am to 3pm on Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22, you will be able to head over to West Park Village to find purses, scarves, and a variety of local jewelry, with everything selling for $2. All proceeds will go to the West End Rotary, who will then distribute the money to those in need. Last year, alone, the group raised more than $5,000. Can you beat that this year?

Hansel & Gretel Opera

“Whatever you do, don’t eat the candy,” one of several potential lessons to be learned from the classic tale of Hansel and Gretel. Taking place this weekend at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, the second weekend of this story, told in the form of an opera, will grace the stage for theater-enthusiasts (or otherwise.) The story, of course, recounts a classic fairy tale; two kids get lost in the forest after being chased out of the house by their mother. What makes matters worse: the two get separated. When the duo meet a witch with an eccentric sweet tooth, the situation becomes perilous. The show is directed by Anthony Buck and produced by the Rimrock Opera Foundation and NOVA. You can still catch the show at 7:30pm on Friday, March 21, then again at 2pm and 7:30pm on Sunday, March 23. Tickets range from $12 to $22.