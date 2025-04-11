Out & About: Riding bulls and strolling with birds this weekend in Billings

PBR: Unleash the Beast

It’s a big weekend for bull riding across Montana, from Bozeman to Billings. Thousands of folks will be converging to the Magic City today for the return of PBR at First Interstate Arena. While tickets might be tough to scrounge up now, the 30th year of this event is bound to bring in an economic boost, with many businesses in Downtown Billings seeing an uptick during this time each year past. At either rate, the first night of action begins at 7:45pm on Friday, April 11. The second night starts an hour earlier at 6:45pm on Saturday, April 12 (note the date change, which still holds from the announcement made earlier this year.) These are the last two regular-season stops before the World Finals in Texas, and with the best bull riders in the world coming to Billings, you can bet more people will be visiting the area to partake in everything the Magic City has to offer.

Healthy Kids’ Day

Over at the Billings Family YMCA (402 N. 32nd St., right across the street from the Q2 station), kids’ health is about to be put in the spotlight. Healthy Kids’ Day is a national initiative by more than 1,400 YMCAs across the country to improve child health. At the same time, adults could likely learn a thing or two from taking part in this evening’s events. Starting at 5pm tonight (Friday, April 11), community vendors, food trucks, games and more will be all heading to the Y. There will also be appearances by the Billings Outlaws. Best part: it’s all free and open to the public.

Spring Bird Stroll

Well, I might be a little biased (being a bird fan and all), but Saturday morning will offer a treat for anyone looking for another affordable excursion into nature, with a focus on all things aves. At 8:30am on Saturday, April 12, the Montana Audubon Center of Billings, located out at Norm’s Island (7026 S. Billings Blvd), will be hosting a “Spring Bird Stroll,” taking participants out to try their luck at spotting some of the feathered inhabitants of Montana’s skies. Organizers say this will be a great program for beginning birders, teaching birding basics like calls and songs so that one can improve their ability of identifying species by ear. Also, kids will be welcome as long as they are accompanied by an adult. $5 per participant and free if you are a member. Happy spotting!