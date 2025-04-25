Out & About: Planting trees and reading books this weekend in Billings

Arbor Day Tree Giveaway

Earth Day wasn't the only conservation-friendly day this month. Arbor Day was last Friday, a national holiday recognizing the importance of trees. Historically, the easiest and most common way you may have seen this day honored (and you may have even taken part, yourself) is by getting together with other folks to plant trees across your community. The Yellowstone Conservation District is providing just such an opportunity. From 10am to 1pm Friday, April 25, Arbor Day partakers can go to the Canyon Creek Nursery grounds at 1670 S. 48th St. W. in Billings to get their own tree to plant on their property. There will be more than 700 trees given away at this event entirely free, one per person. A recent drive to Bozeman earlier this year had me reflecting back on a previous, similar event in Gallatin County. A tree that I helped plant several years ago was already growing big and strong there. Now, you will be able to do the same here in Yellowstone County.

Earth Day Cleanup

While it is coming to an end soon, it still is Earth Week, beginning with Earth Day on Tuesday. Fast forward to this weekend. From 9 am to 10:30 am on Saturday, April 26, you can still be a part of an environmental effort to clean up your community. Organized by Billings TrailNet, volunteers can meet up at Rose Park (1707 21st St. W., near Rose Park School) in Billings to spend some time picking up trash and sprucing up the area. Trash bags, gloves and pickers will be provided for you and, if you are feeling up to it, you can take part in an optional bike ride following the event. That starts at 11am over at The Spoke Shop at 1910 Broadwater Ave. All of this… entirely free.

Independent Bookstore Day

In the same flavor as Record Store Day earlier this month, Independent Bookstore Day seeks to celebrate all things indie, showcasing what independent authors and store owners have to offer in the literary world. From 9am to 7pm on Saturday, April 26, readers can head to This House of Books at 116 N. 29th St. for snacks, prizes, and exclusive Independent Bookstore Day items. There will be a list of events taking place throughout the day, including getting a chance to meet naturalist Lindsey Munson at 11:30am and more. A bit of a bonus comes with this day, too; April 26 is also Local Yarn Store Day. This House of Books is meeting that opportunity with a partnership with the Yarn Barn at the same venue.

