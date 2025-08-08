Out & About: MontanaFair, Movies Under the Stars, Wine and Song Sundays

MontanaFair 2025

Fairs are a large part of most counties’ summer traditions, no matter what state you are in (the more rural, though, the more prominently.) For example, back home for me in Gladwin County, Michigan, the fair there is a significant agricultural event. That’s absolutely no exception here in Yellowstone County. MontanaFair is the state’s largest fair event, with weeklong recorded crowds drawing in around a quarter of a million people each year in the past. Nearly 10,000, alone, are expected to walk away victorious with cash and/or ribbons for far-ranging exhibit entries, from arts, crafts, beer and wine to 4-H exhibits (as a former 4-H kid, this hits home, as hundreds of participants have spent the entire summer raising their animals for just this occasion. Barn duty isn’t so bad.) Starting with gate-open at 4pm Friday, Aug. 8 and coming to a close on Saturday, Aug. 16, there is a great deal to expect from this year’s 110th MontanaFair. It’s an anniversary year filled with entertainment. You have big concerts lined up, with Flo Rida already set to take the stage on Friday, followed by Gabriel Iglesias and Russell Wilkinson this weekend. You also will eventually have three nights of PRCA Pro Rodeo at MetraPark’s new outdoor arena (7pm on Aug. 14-16.) Prepare to have a good time down midway, folks!

Kiwanis Movies Under the Stars

A month of free weekend movies is set to come back to ZooMontana this weekend. The annual ‘Movies Under the Stars’ series brings folks to the zoo on various Saturdays in August and September (see the schedule below.) Organizers say the first night, taking place from 6pm to 10pm on Saturday, Aug. 9, will promise “divine comedy, outrageous adventure and celestial chaos,” with the big screen bringing “DOGMA” to the audience. Valley Credit Union, Ziply Fiber and Par Montana help sponsor the event. There will also be concessions on-site. Gates open at 6pm, with the movie, itself, set to hit the silver at around 8:30pm. As for the other shows/nights:

Sept. 9: Inside Out 2

Sept. 20: Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Wine & Song Sundays with John Adams

I recently had the pleasure of hearing John Adams perform during SpringFest at Moss Mansion back in June. Now, if you know anything about this article’s author, he’s a fan of James Taylor, John Prine, John Denver, etc. That’s a great description for the type of music Mr. Adams brings to the stage, guitar and all. From 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, Aug. 10 at Yellowstone Cellars and Winery (1335 Holiday Cir. in Billings.) Adams’ finger-picking and storytelling promises a pleasant afternoon for listeners, fan of the genre or not.